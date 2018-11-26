Boxlight Corp (BOXL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.77 Million

Analysts forecast that Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) will post sales of $8.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boxlight’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.50 million. Boxlight reported sales of $5.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Boxlight will report full-year sales of $40.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.33 million to $43.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $50.62 million, with estimates ranging from $48.53 million to $52.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Boxlight.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $10.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 million. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 111.97% and a negative net margin of 41.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Boxlight stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) by 102.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,457 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Boxlight worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOXL opened at $2.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Boxlight has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $17.40.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, a visual display technology company, sells educational products for the learning market in the United States and internationally. The company designs, produces, and distributes a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

