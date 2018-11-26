BOXX Token [Blockparty] One Day Trading Volume Hits $186,999.00 (BOXX)

BOXX Token [Blockparty] (CURRENCY:BOXX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. BOXX Token [Blockparty] has a market cap of $1.24 million and $186,999.00 worth of BOXX Token [Blockparty] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOXX Token [Blockparty] token can currently be purchased for $0.0542 or 0.00001421 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network and Cryptopia. In the last week, BOXX Token [Blockparty] has traded 45.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BOXX Token [Blockparty] alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009461 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00025635 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00128790 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00189314 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.75 or 0.07906006 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009298 BTC.

BOXX Token [Blockparty] Profile

BOXX Token [Blockparty]’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,918,824 tokens. The official website for BOXX Token [Blockparty] is www.goblockparty.com. The Reddit community for BOXX Token [Blockparty] is /r/GoBlockParty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOXX Token [Blockparty]’s official Twitter account is @goblockparty.

Buying and Selling BOXX Token [Blockparty]

BOXX Token [Blockparty] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOXX Token [Blockparty] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOXX Token [Blockparty] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOXX Token [Blockparty] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOXX Token [Blockparty] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOXX Token [Blockparty] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.