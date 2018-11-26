BP (BP) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of BP (LON:BP) in a report released on Thursday morning. They currently have a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BP. BNP Paribas restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 730 ($9.54) price objective on shares of BP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 705 ($9.21) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Monday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of BP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BP has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 635.71 ($8.31).

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 512.60 ($6.70) on Thursday. BP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 436.95 ($5.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 536.20 ($7.01).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th.

In other news, insider Brian Gilvary purchased 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 524 ($6.85) per share, for a total transaction of £314.40 ($410.82). Insiders have acquired a total of 171 shares of company stock valued at $93,273 in the last quarter.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

