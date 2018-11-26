Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Buys 2,535 Shares of Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 416,892 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.8% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $41,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,849,770 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $45,621,287,000 after buying an additional 6,488,089 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 5,931.9% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,562,204 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,569 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 52.3% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,012,266 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,005,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,879 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 10,330.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,661,393 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP lifted its stake in Microsoft by 7,456.3% during the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,551,481 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $324,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,481 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total transaction of $214,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at $6,931,973.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $2,154,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,181,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 479,080 shares of company stock valued at $52,100,893. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $103.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $80.70 and a twelve month high of $116.18. The company has a market capitalization of $793.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 47.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Macquarie set a $125.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Oppenheimer set a $127.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. BidaskClub cut Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Microsoft from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

