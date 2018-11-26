Brenntag (BNR) PT Set at €48.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. equinet set a €59.80 ($69.53) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brenntag presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €55.37 ($64.38).

Get Brenntag alerts:

BNR stock opened at €40.47 ($47.06) on Friday. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($65.41).

About Brenntag

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.