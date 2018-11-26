Bridgeworth LLC Has $697,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Bridgeworth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,855 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $58.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $242.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.45 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 35.50% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 64.44%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Scotiabank set a $62.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

