Broadcom Inc (AVGO) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,946 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 56,873 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 0.8% of Aviva PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Aviva PLC owned 0.13% of Broadcom worth $136,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,930,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,397,772,000 after purchasing an additional 209,280 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $2,768,560,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $1,392,514,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $1,142,053,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $1,127,357,000. 85.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.02.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $229.90 on Monday. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $197.46 and a 52-week high of $285.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 58.18% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.03, for a total value of $4,620,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.52, for a total transaction of $294,344.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,194 shares of company stock worth $14,266,145. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

