Brokerages Anticipate Depomed, Inc. (ASRT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) will report $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Depomed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.22. Depomed also posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Depomed will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Depomed.

Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Depomed’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Depomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Depomed in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Depomed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th.

NYSE ASRT traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,083. Depomed has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $9.48.

About Depomed

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

