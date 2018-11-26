Brokerages Anticipate Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (IEA) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NYSE:IEA) will report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.08. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $3.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NYSE:IEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $279.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.76 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. DA Davidson started coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 17,744.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the second quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the second quarter worth about $307,000.

NYSE:IEA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.10. 2,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,045. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $11.27.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance services. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind, solar, thermal, and biomass/alternative fuel power plants; and highways, bridges, and railroads, as well as provides other industrial services.

