Brokerages Anticipate Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to announce earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Star Bulk Carriers posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $188.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.27 million.

SBLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $17.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter worth $142,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter worth $144,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter worth $190,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter worth $285,000. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBLK opened at $8.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.59. Star Bulk Carriers has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $598.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.32 and a beta of 2.59.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of October 10, 2018, the company had a fleet of 111 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.67 million deadweight ton (dwt), including 17 Newcastlemax, 20 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 16 Ultramax, and 12 Supramax vessels.

