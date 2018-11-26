Brokerages Anticipate Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to announce earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Star Bulk Carriers posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $188.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.27 million.

SBLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $17.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter worth $142,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter worth $144,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter worth $190,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter worth $285,000. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBLK opened at $8.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.59. Star Bulk Carriers has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $598.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.32 and a beta of 2.59.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of October 10, 2018, the company had a fleet of 111 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.67 million deadweight ton (dwt), including 17 Newcastlemax, 20 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 16 Ultramax, and 12 Supramax vessels.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply