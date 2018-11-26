Brokerages Expect Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK) to Announce $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. Gibraltar Industries posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $280.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROCK shares. ValuEngine raised Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. BidaskClub raised Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 93.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000.

NASDAQ:ROCK traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.08. 5,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,900. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.90.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

