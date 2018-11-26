Brokerages Expect Moleculin Biotech Inc (MBRX) to Announce -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s earnings. Moleculin Biotech posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Moleculin Biotech.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital set a $8.00 price target on Moleculin Biotech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $1.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.01. Moleculin Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $3.34.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company also develops WP1066 Portfolio, an immuno-stimulating STAT3 inhibitor for the treatment of brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML; and WP1122 Portfolio and related molecules for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and related central nervous system malignancies.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moleculin Biotech (MBRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.