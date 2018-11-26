Brokerages Set $39.00 Target Price for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (ITRN)

Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $39.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.46 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) an industry rank of 173 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) alerts:

ITRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 3.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,379,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,458,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 26.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 265,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 55,326 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 5.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,087,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,801,000 after purchasing an additional 99,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) during the third quarter valued at about $966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITRN traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.55. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.88. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $36.72.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $57.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.92 million. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 32.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (ITRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.