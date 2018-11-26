Brokerages Set CarGurus Inc (CARG) Target Price at $52.00

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.57.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CARG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. JMP Securities raised CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. DA Davidson set a $53.00 price objective on CarGurus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CARG traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 324.92. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $57.25.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. CarGurus had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $119.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Thomas Michael Caputo sold 3,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $154,619.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $114,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,420,291 shares of company stock worth $265,550,396 in the last three months. 51.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 5,772.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 13,220 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 100,560.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.