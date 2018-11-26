Brokerages Set Gentex Co. (GNTX) PT at $24.43

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.43.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine cut Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Gentex from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th.

Get Gentex alerts:

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,738. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 1,155 shares of company stock valued at $23,237 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,889,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $250,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,953 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,966,771 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $106,585,000 after purchasing an additional 976,219 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 7,214.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 983,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,649,000 after purchasing an additional 970,417 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 5,326.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 958,757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 941,089 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,712,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,442,000 after purchasing an additional 804,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

GNTX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.40. 1,607,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,267,881. Gentex has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $25.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Gentex had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $460.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides automatic-dimming and non-dimming rearview mirrors, and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and interior and exterior non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors with electronic features for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.