Brokerages Set Louisiana-Pacific Co. (LPX) Price Target at $32.17

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.17.

Several analysts recently commented on LPX shares. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of LPX opened at $23.18 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific has a one year low of $20.89 and a one year high of $32.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Louisiana-Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, EVP Neil Sherman sold 7,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $235,828.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,211.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 12,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $373,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,092,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,287 shares of company stock valued at $975,986 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structures, as well as light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

