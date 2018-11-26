Brokerages Set Quebecor, Inc. (QBR.B) Price Target at $31.28

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$31.28.

A number of research analysts recently commented on QBR.B shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Quebecor from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Quebecor from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Quebecor from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Quebecor from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, August 10th.

Shares of TSE:QBR.B traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$27.99. 306,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,298. Quebecor has a 52 week low of C$19.50 and a 52 week high of C$25.27.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor Inc is a telecommunications and media company. The Company’s segments include Telecommunications, Media, and Sports and Entertainment. The Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions (including data centers), cable and mobile telephony and over-the-top video services in Canada.

