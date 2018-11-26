Brokerages Set SAF-HOLLAND S.A. (SFQ) PT at $18.20

SAF-HOLLAND S.A. (ETR:SFQ) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €18.20 ($21.16).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SFQ shares. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Commerzbank set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Oddo Bhf set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, equinet set a €13.80 ($16.05) target price on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd.

ETR:SFQ traded up €0.44 ($0.51) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €13.03 ($15.15). 67,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,316. SAF-HOLLAND has a 12 month low of €14.12 ($16.42) and a 12 month high of €20.08 ($23.35).

SAF-HOLLAND Company Profile

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles worldwide. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, and Neway brands. The company also provides coupling devices and spare parts.

