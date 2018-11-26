Brokerages Set Skyline Co. (SKY) Target Price at $34.40

Shares of Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SKY. Barclays began coverage on Skyline in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Skyline in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Skyline in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Skyline in a report on Friday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th.

Get Skyline alerts:

Shares of SKY stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.60. 27,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,624. Skyline has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $35.65.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $355.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.20 million.

In other Skyline news, SVP Roger K. Scholten sold 12,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $361,910.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,189,154.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Yost sold 35,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $1,036,064.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 507,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,856,016.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,642,729 shares of company stock valued at $213,658,869 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Skyline in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Skyline by 317.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Skyline by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in shares of Skyline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skyline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000.

About Skyline

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.