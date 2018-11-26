Brokerages Set The Medicines Company (MDCO) Price Target at $54.00

The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

MDCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen set a $46.00 target price on The Medicines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 11th. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 price objective on The Medicines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Medicines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised The Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th.

In other The Medicines news, EVP Christopher T. Cox acquired 50,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.73 per share, with a total value of $992,419.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,876.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Clive Meanwell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $1,965,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,853,197.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Medicines by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,950,000 after buying an additional 14,611 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Medicines in the second quarter valued at about $449,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in The Medicines by 8.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Medicines in the second quarter valued at about $712,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in The Medicines by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MDCO traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.49. 39,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,500. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.41. The Medicines has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $41.57.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of ($3.30) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 million. The Medicines had a negative net margin of 668.93% and a negative return on equity of 1,477.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Medicines will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, provides medicines to treat acute and intensive care patients. The company markets Angiomax, an intravenous direct thrombin inhibitor used as an anticoagulant in combination with aspirin in patients with unstable angina undergoing percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty, and for patients undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention in the United States.

