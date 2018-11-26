Brokerages Set TransMontaigne Partners L.P. (TLP) PT at $44.25

TransMontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE:TLP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TLP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransMontaigne Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of TransMontaigne Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of TransMontaigne Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of TransMontaigne Partners from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in TransMontaigne Partners by 3.1% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,407,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $88,682,000 after purchasing an additional 72,290 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in TransMontaigne Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,443,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in TransMontaigne Partners by 15.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in TransMontaigne Partners by 6.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in TransMontaigne Partners by 11.2% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 117,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLP stock traded up $4.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,202,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,200. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. TransMontaigne Partners has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $42.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.74 million, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.18.

TransMontaigne Partners (NYSE:TLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). TransMontaigne Partners had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $57.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.11 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TransMontaigne Partners will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. This is a positive change from TransMontaigne Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. TransMontaigne Partners’s payout ratio is presently 146.36%.

About TransMontaigne Partners

TransMontaigne Partners L.P. provides integrated terminaling, storage, transportation, and related services. The company operates through Gulf Coast terminals, Midwest terminals and pipeline system, Brownsville terminals, River terminals, Southeast terminals, and West Coast terminals segments. It offers its services for companies engaged in the trading, distribution, and marketing of light and heavy refined petroleum products, crude oil, chemicals, fertilizers, and other liquid products.

