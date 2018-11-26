Brokers Issue Forecasts for Metro, Inc.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (MRU)

Metro, Inc. (TSE:MRU) – Desjardins issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Metro in a report issued on Thursday, November 22nd. Desjardins analyst K. Howlett anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Metro’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 21st. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63. The company had revenue of C$3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.01 billion.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Metro from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, August 16th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Metro from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC increased their target price on Metro from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Metro from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.29.

MRU opened at C$44.97 on Monday. Metro has a 12-month low of C$38.32 and a 12-month high of C$45.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.60.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets, discount and drug stores, and food stores that provide grocery products, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, prepared meals, fruits and vegetables, meats, and frozen foods.

