Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) Holdings Lowered by Rubric Capital Management LP

Rubric Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,244,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355,171 shares during the quarter. Builders FirstSource accounts for approximately 1.9% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP owned 1.09% of Builders FirstSource worth $18,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 229.8% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

In related news, Director Paul S. Levy bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.98 per share, with a total value of $1,598,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,117,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,865,384.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 196,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $2,707,935.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 478,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,607.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Stephens set a $21.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.18.

BLDR opened at $13.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.93. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 48.32%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/builders-firstsource-inc-bldr-holdings-lowered-by-rubric-capital-management-lp.html.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.