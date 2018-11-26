Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,269 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 229.8% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 3.2% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 154,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 7.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 40.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 5,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 6.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul S. Levy acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,598,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,117,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,865,384.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 196,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $2,707,935.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 478,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,607.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on BLDR shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Barclays set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.18.

NASDAQ BLDR opened at $12.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.93. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $23.28.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 48.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand.

