C-Bit (XCT) Hits Market Capitalization of $29,993.00

C-Bit (CURRENCY:XCT) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 26th. C-Bit has a total market cap of $29,993.00 and $0.00 worth of C-Bit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One C-Bit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last week, C-Bit has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get C-Bit alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00018770 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00052501 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded 59.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

C-Bit Coin Profile

C-Bit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 17th, 2017. C-Bit’s total supply is 157,625,875 coins. C-Bit’s official website is c-bit.me. C-Bit’s official Twitter account is @xctcbits.

Buying and Selling C-Bit

C-Bit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as C-Bit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade C-Bit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase C-Bit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for C-Bit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for C-Bit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.