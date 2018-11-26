Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSE:CFW) dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$3.18 and last traded at C$3.18. Approximately 115,892 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 591,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.26.

CFW has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$4.85 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. CIBC reduced their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Calfrac Well Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.43.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/calfrac-well-services-cfw-trading-down-2-5.html.

About Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.