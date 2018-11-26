California Water Service Group (CWT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.34

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.34 and last traded at $46.39, with a volume of 7103 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.60.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CWT shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.50.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. California Water Service Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In other California Water Service Group news, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $45,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,568.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,337,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,976,000 after acquiring an additional 118,398 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 298,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,745,000 after acquiring an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 93,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the third quarter valued at about $725,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 54.6% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 12,382 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

California Water Service Group Company Profile (NYSE:CWT)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

