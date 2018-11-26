Calton & Associates Inc. Acquires 950 Shares of Boeing Co (BA)

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Boeing comprises approximately 0.6% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,996,000. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 22,919 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,726,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,075,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $312.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $177.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $264.53 and a 1 year high of $394.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $25.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.84 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 4,176.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.81%.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Sunday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.21.

In other Boeing news, SVP Jenette E. Ramos sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.52, for a total transaction of $602,732.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diana L. Sands sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total transaction of $1,750,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

