Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 4,360 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (FIW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.22% of First Trust Water ETF worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 140,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

FIW opened at $46.65 on Monday. First Trust Water ETF has a 12 month low of $44.56 and a 12 month high of $51.71.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

