Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $714,000 Stake in Targa Resources Corp (TRGP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRGP. PointState Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 92.3% during the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 8,853,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $438,150,000 after buying an additional 4,248,784 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at about $96,070,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at about $34,898,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 7.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,414,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $416,422,000 after buying an additional 549,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 13,458.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 533,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,398,000 after buying an additional 529,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Friday, August 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.32.

TRGP opened at $44.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. Targa Resources Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.13 and a fifty-two week high of $59.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.26 and a beta of 1.95.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 3.42%. Equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -846.51%.

In related news, Director Chris Tong acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $103,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

