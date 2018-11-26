Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH) Shares Sold by Rubric Capital Management LP

Rubric Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) by 77.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 610,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,090,000 shares during the period. Camping World comprises 1.4% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings in Camping World were worth $13,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronna Sue Cohen purchased a new stake in Camping World during the third quarter valued at about $1,302,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Camping World by 13.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Camping World by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Camping World by 2.8% during the second quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 517,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,918,000 after buying an additional 14,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Camping World by 27.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 670,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,284,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CWH opened at $18.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.91. Camping World Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $47.62.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Camping World had a positive return on equity of 148.83% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Camping World’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CWH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Camping World in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Northcoast Research set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Camping World and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.

In related news, President Brent L. Moody purchased 5,000 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $85,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,829,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 25,000 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.74 per share, with a total value of $493,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $951,687 over the last three months. 49.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts. The company operates through Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail segments. It provides emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co-branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships; and publications and directories.

