Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Hold Rating for Essential Energy Services (EEYUF)

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Essential Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) in a report issued on Thursday morning.

EEYUF stock opened at $0.28 on Thursday. Essential Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $0.65.

About Essential Energy Services

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies primarily in western Canada. The company operates through two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion, and production and workover services through its fleet of coil tubing rigs, fluid and nitrogen pumpers, and ancillary equipment.

