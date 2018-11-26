Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Position in Century Aluminum Co (CENX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,862,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $46,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the second quarter worth about $400,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 59.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CENX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank cut Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Century Aluminum in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Century Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Century Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Century Aluminum from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

In other Century Aluminum news, Director Jarl Berntzen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CENX stock opened at $8.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $772.04 million, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.17. Century Aluminum Co has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $24.77.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $481.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.09 million. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 1.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Century Aluminum Co will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Aluminum Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

