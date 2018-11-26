Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $49.71 Million Stake in ResMed Inc. (RMD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 65.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 170,213 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.30% of ResMed worth $49,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in ResMed by 245.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in ResMed by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,232 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total value of $344,817.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,128,486.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,027 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,094 in the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed stock opened at $103.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.81 and a fifty-two week high of $116.64.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $588.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.66 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 13.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 7th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 41.93%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RMD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ResMed from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ResMed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.50.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

