Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 700,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $42,161,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 636,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,317,000 after buying an additional 7,991 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,480,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,233,559,000 after purchasing an additional 251,656 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 268,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 175,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,543,000 after purchasing an additional 17,528 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 75,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 24,386 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $54.08 on Monday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $52.99 and a 12-month high of $64.71.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

