Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 10,000 Shares of Luminex Co. (LMNX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its position in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Luminex were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Luminex by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after buying an additional 16,401 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Luminex by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 51,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luminex by 949.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 531,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,121,000 after buying an additional 481,151 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Luminex by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 24,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Luminex by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 19,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LMNX opened at $27.15 on Monday. Luminex Co. has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $35.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.34.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Luminex had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $72.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Luminex Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Luminex in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered Luminex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luminex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Luminex from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Luminex Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, an automated multiplex-capable system.

