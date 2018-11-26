Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 26,260 Shares of Raytheon (RTN)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 26,260 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTN. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,415,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,698,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $521,378,000 after purchasing an additional 840,321 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,154,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $416,148,000 after purchasing an additional 716,446 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,268,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $631,383,000 after purchasing an additional 461,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,666,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon alerts:

Shares of Raytheon stock opened at $173.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.84. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $165.00 and a 1-year high of $229.75.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8675 per share. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. Raytheon’s payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Raytheon from $228.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Raytheon in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Raytheon from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Raytheon from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.54.

In other Raytheon news, VP Taylor W. Lawrence sold 3,299 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.41, for a total transaction of $657,853.59. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,817,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 26,260 Shares of Raytheon (RTN)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/candriam-luxembourg-s-c-a-sells-26260-shares-of-raytheon-rtn.html.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.