Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Takes $372,000 Position in Welltower Inc (WELL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WELL. ValuEngine raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Welltower to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. MED boosted their target price on Welltower to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Welltower from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, August 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.21.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $69.79 on Monday. Welltower Inc has a 1-year low of $49.58 and a 1-year high of $71.27. The firm has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.85). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.66%.

WARNING: “Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Takes $372,000 Position in Welltower Inc (WELL)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/candriam-luxembourg-s-c-a-takes-372000-position-in-welltower-inc-well.html.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.