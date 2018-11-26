CarGurus Inc (CARG) Director Buys $191,350.00 in Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Steven Conine bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.27 per share, for a total transaction of $191,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CARG stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.30. 488,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,314. CarGurus Inc has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $57.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.50.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $119.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CarGurus Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CARG. DA Davidson set a $53.00 target price on shares of CarGurus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in CarGurus during the second quarter worth $205,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.

