Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Cuts Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30,950 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises 0.7% of Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $91,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 139.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 152.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 92,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,407,000 after acquiring an additional 55,682 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of EW stock opened at $148.20 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1-year low of $108.12 and a 1-year high of $175.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $906.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EW. Citigroup boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Bank of America downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.79.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 25,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $3,506,041.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,744,300.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.73, for a total value of $538,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 77,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,806.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 210,948 shares of company stock valued at $30,854,335. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/carillon-tower-advisers-inc-cuts-holdings-in-edwards-lifesciences-corp-ew.html.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.