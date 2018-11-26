Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Has $113.21 Million Holdings in PTC Inc (PTC)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 28.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,065,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 414,975 shares during the quarter. PTC accounts for about 0.8% of Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $113,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in PTC by 225.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,038,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,413,000 after purchasing an additional 719,478 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,055,000. Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new stake in PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,745,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in PTC by 1,157.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 362,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,999,000 after purchasing an additional 333,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PTC by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,657,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,819,000 after purchasing an additional 260,827 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

In other PTC news, CFO Andrew Miller sold 46,524 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total value of $3,975,010.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,900,903.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 11,907 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total value of $1,043,291.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,215.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,787 shares of company stock worth $8,308,854 in the last 90 days. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PTC. Guggenheim initiated coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Cowen set a $105.00 price objective on PTC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PTC to $96.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.63.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $83.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.24, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PTC Inc has a 52-week low of $59.40 and a 52-week high of $107.44.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $312.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.00 million. PTC had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PTC Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Has $113.21 Million Holdings in PTC Inc (PTC)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/carillon-tower-advisers-inc-has-113-21-million-holdings-in-ptc-inc-ptc.html.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc develops and delivers software products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: IoT Group, Solutions Group, and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things (IoT) applications and augmented reality (AR) experiences; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.