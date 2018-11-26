Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Has $77.52 Million Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 50.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 426,051 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,799 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $77,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. BP PLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,787,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 1,476 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total transaction of $273,798.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,683,628.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $186.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.75 and a 1 year high of $241.33.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Stephens set a $187.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.11.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural-resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete, and asphalt and paving products; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

