Carolina Financial (CARO) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Carolina Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Brean Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Carolina Financial in a research report on Sunday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carolina Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Carolina Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carolina Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CARO opened at $34.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Carolina Financial has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $45.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.41 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.76.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Carolina Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 21.18%. The company had revenue of $44.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.62 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carolina Financial will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Carolina Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.73%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Carolina Financial by 171.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Carolina Financial by 99.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Carolina Financial by 18.6% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carolina Financial by 54.9% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Carolina Financial in the third quarter valued at about $571,000. 54.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carolina Financial

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and interest-bearing demand accounts to individuals, businesses, associations, organizations, and governmental authorities.

