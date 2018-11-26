Catalent Inc (CTLT) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its position in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,077 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Catalent worth $13,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Catalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Catalent during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Catalent by 4,244.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,638 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Catalent by 7.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Catalent during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,653,000. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $38.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Catalent Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.24 and a fifty-two week high of $47.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.45.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Catalent had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Lance Miyamoto sold 6,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $277,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry Littlejohns sold 47,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $1,968,114.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 184,335 shares of company stock worth $8,161,727. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTLT. UBS Group began coverage on Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Catalent from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. First Analysis upgraded Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.22.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

