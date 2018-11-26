CEDEX Coin Price Reaches $0.0443 (CEDEX)

CEDEX Coin (CURRENCY:CEDEX) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. One CEDEX Coin token can now be bought for $0.0443 or 0.00001165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CEDEX Coin has traded 28.8% lower against the US dollar. CEDEX Coin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $2,051.00 worth of CEDEX Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009345 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003776 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00025760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00127661 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00187807 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.03 or 0.07913970 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009177 BTC.

CEDEX Coin Profile

CEDEX Coin launched on May 3rd, 2018. CEDEX Coin’s total supply is 80,525,599 tokens. CEDEX Coin’s official Twitter account is @Cedex56082561 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CEDEX Coin is medium.com/@cedex.community. The official website for CEDEX Coin is cedex.com.

Buying and Selling CEDEX Coin

CEDEX Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEDEX Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEDEX Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEDEX Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

