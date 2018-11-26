Celgene Co. (CELG) Shares Bought by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,155 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Celgene during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Celgene during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in Celgene by 528.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

CELG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $112.00 price target on shares of Celgene and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Celgene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.99.

CELG opened at $66.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.53. Celgene Co. has a 12 month low of $66.62 and a 12 month high of $110.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 108.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

