Centene Corp (CNC) Holdings Increased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd raised its position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,303 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of Centene worth $49,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Centene by 6.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,920,000 after acquiring an additional 970,422 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Centene by 5.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,309,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,707,000 after acquiring an additional 162,597 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Centene by 15.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,306,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,156,000 after acquiring an additional 311,998 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Centene by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,145,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,301,000 after acquiring an additional 81,444 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Centene by 47.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,113,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,346,000 after acquiring an additional 681,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

In other news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $1,938,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher D. Bowers sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total transaction of $553,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,800 shares of company stock worth $4,957,590. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CNC stock opened at $136.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Centene Corp has a 12 month low of $94.69 and a 12 month high of $148.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.02. Centene had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Leerink Swann raised shares of Centene from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.68 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. MED began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Centene from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Centene from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.67.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/centene-corp-cnc-holdings-increased-by-fil-ltd.html.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.