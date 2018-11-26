Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,233,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,207 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $727,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,434,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,322,000 after buying an additional 1,752,400 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,241,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,129,000 after buying an additional 237,673 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 945,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,315,000 after buying an additional 85,012 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 673,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,573,000 after buying an additional 27,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 627,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,031,000 after buying an additional 16,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

CHTR opened at $309.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Charter Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $250.10 and a twelve month high of $396.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.83 billion, a PE ratio of 64.20, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.06. Charter Communications had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Bickham sold 144,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.71, for a total value of $46,687,101.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Barclays set a $259.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $418.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.13.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

