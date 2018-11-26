Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.60.

LNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cheniere Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $82.00 price target on Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Sean N. Markowitz acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.10 per share, for a total transaction of $100,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 57,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,406,701.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $1,033,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,865.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 20.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,197 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,240 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 11.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 205,548 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after purchasing an additional 20,440 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 9.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,576 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter.

LNG traded up $2.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.76. 3,451,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,255,121. Cheniere Energy has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $71.03.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.