China Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS) CFO Jie Li Buys 5,000 Shares

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) CFO Jie Li purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $10,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,997 shares in the company, valued at $236,633.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jie Li also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 23rd, Jie Li purchased 10,000 shares of China Automotive Systems stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $20,400.00.

On Monday, November 19th, Jie Li purchased 10,000 shares of China Automotive Systems stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $20,900.00.

On Thursday, November 15th, Jie Li purchased 10,000 shares of China Automotive Systems stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $21,200.00.

On Tuesday, November 13th, Jie Li acquired 3,000 shares of China Automotive Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,210.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAAS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.18. 1,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,249. China Automotive Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $5.23. The firm has a market cap of $68.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.96.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. China Automotive Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $112.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that China Automotive Systems, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAAS shares. ValuEngine upgraded China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered China Automotive Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Automotive Systems stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,552 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,377 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owned 0.32% of China Automotive Systems worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts.

